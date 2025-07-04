Heads of State: John Cena and Idris Elba Team Up in Action Comedy

LOS ANGELES, CA – Amazon‘s new film, “Heads of State,” stars John Cena as Will Derringer, a former action movie star who becomes President of the United States. He teams up with Idris Elba‘s character, Sam Clarke, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, to fend off assassins targeting them both. The film, directed by Ilya Naishuller, is set to release on July 2, 2025.

The plot begins with a failed MI6-CIA mission to capture an arms dealer, played by Paddy Considine, which results in significant chaos. After the mission goes awry, Clarke and Derringer find themselves in a dangerous situation during a flight on Air Force One. With the help of MI6 agent Noel Bisset, portrayed by Priyanka Chopra, they must escape and figure out who wants them dead.

Despite the film’s strong premise and ensemble cast, critics note that it struggles to fully embrace its absurdity. Cena brings a light-hearted energy to his role, while Elba balances a more serious demeanor. Initially, the chemistry between the two is rocky, as they portray characters who do not get along. However, their interactions improve as the film progresses, which adds to the comedic elements.

The screenplay, written by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Harrison Query, follows familiar action-comedy tropes, filled with the required twists and banter. While both actors handle their roles well, their differing styles can create a disjointed experience during some scenes. Chopra’s performance is highlighted, particularly in the film’s climax, where she showcases her action skills alongside the lead actors.

<p"Heads of State" aims for a mixture of fun and serious themes amid its action-packed narrative. It currently stands as a notable summer release for viewers seeking entertainment without the weight of contemporary political commentary.