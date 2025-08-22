Health Experts Warn of Vaccine Needs as School Year Approaches

DENVER, Colorado — As students prepare to return to school, health experts are emphasizing the importance of keeping vaccination records up to date this year. With notable outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases, parents must be informed about which vaccines are essential for their children.

Dr. David Higgins, an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, highlighted the growing concern over declining vaccination rates. “Vaccines are victims of their own success,” he stated. Many parents might overlook the need for vaccines because they have not seen the diseases that troubled previous generations, like polio or measles.

Dr. Higgins noted that outbreaks of measles and whooping cough have surged across the nation, with this year marking one of the worst for measles in decades. “We’re seeing outbreaks of measles and pertussis. These diseases can be extremely dangerous, especially for young children,” he said. Symptoms of measles can develop 72 hours to two weeks after exposure, making awareness critical for early detection.

The focus on vaccinations comes amid a trend where the number of kindergartners receiving required shots has dropped, and vaccine exemptions have reached record highs. Dr. Higgins warned that with fewer vaccinated children, communities are at greater risk for outbreaks. “As soon as vaccination rates drop, it’s not a matter of if, but when diseases like measles will come back into a community,” he said.

In light of these developments, parents are encouraged to seek vaccinations for their children before the school year starts. The data shows clearly that maintaining vaccination levels is vital for the health of children and communities.