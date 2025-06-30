Heart Rate Challenge Sparks Drama on Love Island USA

Fiji, June 29, 2023 — The latest episode of Love Island USA stirred tensions in the villa as contestants participated in a heart rate challenge, leading to unexpected conflicts, particularly between Chelley Bissainthe and Huda Mustafa over Ace Greene.

During the June 29 episode of the dating show, which airs daily on Peacock, the contestants were tasked with raising each other’s heart rates in playful, competitive performances. However, fun turned sour when Chelley accused Huda of crossing a line with her sizzling dance and makeout session with Ace. This feud put both women at odds as the other islanders watched.

Nineteen contestants have settled into their new couples after the dramatic Casa Amor twist. While Olandria Carthen and Elan Bibas seemed comfortable in their coupling, others like Chelley and Andreina Santos explored other connections, adding tension to the dynamic.

“The challenge was meant to be lighthearted,” said Andreina. “But things heated up more than we expected.” Several islanders, including Chris Seeley and Olandria, were collateral to the unfolding drama, and they watched as the tension escalated.

Heart rates varied significantly during the challenge, with Nic Vansteenberghe raising Iris Kendall‘s heart rate the most. Conflicting emotions ran high as Huda claimed success in raising Ace’s heart rate, causing further friction with Chelley, who felt betrayed.

“It was frustrating to watch,” Chelley said. “I thought we were all on the same team. But it looks like some are playing for themselves.”

As Cierra Ortega became re-engaged with Nic and the group adjusted to shifting partnerships, the islanders’ dynamics continued to evolve. Huda and Chris, both with varying interests, tried to navigate the complexities of the growing connections in the house.

In emotional scenes, the episode ended with a cliffhanger, leaving viewers eager for more as friendships and loyalties are tested further. New episodes of Love Island USA stream daily at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.