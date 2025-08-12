Heart Troubles and Drama Unfold in Bachelor in Paradise Episode 7

Los Angeles, CA — In an exclusive preview of Season 10, Episode 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, tensions rise as Kim Buike, 70, faces potential health issues while trying to maintain his relationship with Faith Martin, 62. The episode, set to air on Monday, August 11, showcases an emotional moment between the two as they navigate the ups and downs of romance in paradise.

In a minute-long clip, Faith is seen with tears in her eyes as she learns of Kim’s recent medical scare. Following a heart rate spike to 150 beats per minute last week, Kim visited the medical clinic for an EKG. This week, it appears he is still encountering heart troubles, prompting concern from Faith.

During their heartfelt exchange, Kim reassures Faith that he’s feeling better despite the scare. ‘I got good sleep last night, but I did have a little medical hiccup here in Paradise,’ he explains in a voiceover. He shares details about a heart monitor that he will wear, which raises further worries for Faith.

Emotional support is evident as Faith cries and hugs Kim, reflecting on the weight of their situation. ‘Oh, don’t cry. This is good news,’ Kim tells her, attempting to lighten the mood with a supportive laugh. As they discuss Kim’s health, Faith jests about their relationship, saying, ‘Well, the kiss did it, huh?’ sparking a light-hearted moment amid the seriousness of their talk.

Kim reassures viewers that his affection for Faith is genuine, stating, ‘What’s going on between Faith and I is not a show. The prize at the end of this thing is the gal I’m holding hands with.’

Amid their romantic drama, the episode also features the ‘Secret Rendezvous’ challenge, where contestants explore compatibility with others outside their current relationships. Following a previous confrontation leading to the unraveling of Bailey and Jeremy’s situation, the atmosphere in Paradise remains charged with tension and uncertainty.

With the rose ceremony approaching, loyalties will be tested as contestants navigate their feelings and connections. Tune in Monday, August 11, to witness the unfolding drama in bachelor paradise.