Heartbreak Strikes Gladys Russell in Gilded Age Season 3 Episode 2

NEW YORK, NY — In the June 29 episode of HBO‘s period drama The Gilded Age, titled “What the Papers Say,” heartbreak looms for Gladys Russell. The character, portrayed by Taissa Farmiga, experiences a devastating setback in her quest for love with Billy Carlton.

Billy’s failure to stand firm for their relationship allows Gladys’ mother, Bertha Russell, to gain the upper hand in marrying her daughter off to Hector, Duke of Buckingham. Hector makes a timely return to New York at the episode’s end, following a series of events that escalate Gladys’s struggles.

After a late-night escape from the Russell household, Gladys does not run away with Billy as her mother feared. Instead, she seeks to prove her commitment to him. However, Bertha remains unmoved. Joan, Billy’s mother, attempts to persuade Bertha to reconsider, believing their children’s love would change her mind. Yet, Bertha’s relentless nature results in increased resistance against their union.

During a benefit hosted by Aurora Fane, Billy faces the opportunity to ask George Russell for Gladys’ hand in marriage. In a pivotal moment, George would have backed him, but Billy falters, overwhelmed by insecurity and fails to ask for permission.

Bertha even hints at consequences for Billy, threatening to make him unemployable if he pursues a relationship with Gladys. At a secret meeting, driven by his fears, Billy ultimately breaks off their relationship, leaving Gladys heartbroken.

Farmiga comments on the harsh realities of love for her character, stating, “Gladys definitely experiences the ‘it costs everything.’” She reflects on Billy’s indecisiveness, emphasizing that he fell short when it mattered most.

While Gladys is only 18, the pressure from her ambitious parents drives her desire for independence and love. Farmiga explains, “She wants to be able to make her own decisions,” describing Gladys’ determination as mixed with youthful naivety.

As the episode concludes, Gladys faces the looming pressure of an arranged marriage to the Duke, highlighting the challenges that punctuate her journey for love amid societal constraints. The tagline for Season 3 resonates deeply, suggesting the high stakes involved: “Love conquers all, or costs everything.”

Viewers await how Gladys will navigate these obstacles in future episodes of The Gilded Age, airing Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.