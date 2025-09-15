Heartbroken AA Member Questions Presence During Friend’s Tragic Moment

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — A member of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) is grappling with deep regret after unknowingly attending the moment when a fellow member was taken off life support following a serious motorcycle accident. The incident left many in the community mourning the loss of their friend.

The member, who wishes to remain anonymous, has been visiting the hospitalized individual regularly, offering support to both him and his girlfriend, who is also part of the program. During her last visit, she was present as doctors withdrew life support, experiencing firsthand the intense grief of those affected.

“I had no idea it was going to happen,” she said, recalling the raw emotion in the room. After the moment, she offered her condolences and left quietly, but later learned that other AA members were aware of the situation.

The heartbroken member expressed concern that the girlfriend and family might view her presence as an intrusion during an incredibly private time. “I worry I might have caused harm where I only wanted to help,” she said, reflecting on her intentions.

In a response from the advice column ‘Dear Abby’, Abigail Van Buren reassured her that she should not blame herself for the circumstances, emphasizing the importance of supporting loved ones during tough times.

“You must tell her how sorry you are for her loss and that you didn’t realize how close her boyfriend was to the end,” Van Buren advised. The letter brought attention to the challenges of navigating grief and the need for compassion in difficult moments.