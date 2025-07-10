Heat Advisory Issued as Temperatures Soar in Denver

Denver, Colorado — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Denver and the metro area on Wednesday, July 12, 2024. High temperatures are forecasted to reach near 99 degrees Fahrenheit, with evening lows expected to remain around 68 degrees.

City data indicates that many homes were built for a cooler climate, which contributes to discomfort during heat waves. The city typically opens cooling centers during heat advisories, providing relief for residents in need.

Despite the extreme temperatures, the forecast includes light-to-medium gusts of wind on Wednesday. Although wind can raise fire danger, the NWS has not communicated any significant wildfire risks as of Tuesday morning.

Thursday will also be hot, with expected highs in the mid-90s, but no heat advisory is in place. Afternoon rain and thunderstorms could provide some cooling relief.

Residents are reminded to stay hydrated, take breaks in shaded areas, and wear protective clothing when outdoors. Following this heat wave, temperatures are predicted to drop to the 80s on Friday and Saturday.

Denver has been experiencing a varied weather pattern in recent weeks, with storms anticipated over the weekend. Plans for outdoor activities should consider the potential for afternoon thunderstorms.