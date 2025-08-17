Heat Advisory Issued as Gulf Coast Faces High Humidity and Warm Temperatures

FORT MYERS, Fla. — This Saturday, the Gulf Coast is set to experience temperatures soaring into the mid-90s, with humidity making it feel over 100 degrees. Central Florida is under a heat advisory, while Southwest Florida remains just below that threshold, with feels-like temperatures not expected to exceed 110 degrees.

The National Weather Service has warned residents to be cautious, particularly if spending time outdoors. The substantial heat is a result of a high-pressure system dominating the region, leading to increased discomfort from the humidity.

Rain chances are minimal, with isolated showers possibly developing later in the afternoon and evening, although coverage will remain limited. Forecasters indicate that any rain that does form is likely to move west towards the coast.

In related weather news, Hurricane Erin has rapidly intensified overnight, now classified as a Category 4 hurricane. It is currently moving west-northwest and is expected to curve back north, staying mostly offshore but possibly affecting the Leeward Islands. Meteorologists will continue to monitor Erin’s path this weekend.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30. Residents are reminded to stay hydrated and take precautions against the heat as conditions remain warm and humid for the time being.