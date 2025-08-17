News
Heat Advisory Issued as Gulf Coast Faces High Humidity and Warm Temperatures
FORT MYERS, Fla. — This Saturday, the Gulf Coast is set to experience temperatures soaring into the mid-90s, with humidity making it feel over 100 degrees. Central Florida is under a heat advisory, while Southwest Florida remains just below that threshold, with feels-like temperatures not expected to exceed 110 degrees.
The National Weather Service has warned residents to be cautious, particularly if spending time outdoors. The substantial heat is a result of a high-pressure system dominating the region, leading to increased discomfort from the humidity.
Rain chances are minimal, with isolated showers possibly developing later in the afternoon and evening, although coverage will remain limited. Forecasters indicate that any rain that does form is likely to move west towards the coast.
In related weather news, Hurricane Erin has rapidly intensified overnight, now classified as a Category 4 hurricane. It is currently moving west-northwest and is expected to curve back north, staying mostly offshore but possibly affecting the Leeward Islands. Meteorologists will continue to monitor Erin’s path this weekend.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30. Residents are reminded to stay hydrated and take precautions against the heat as conditions remain warm and humid for the time being.
Recent Posts
- Baptiste Faces Zakharova in Round of 16 at Tennis in the Land
- FEMA Assistance Expected for Wisconsin Flood Damage Victims
- Hurricane Erin Causes Rip Currents and Coastal Flooding on East Coast
- John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 NBA Seasons
- Tales of Xillia Remaster Set for October Release
- Kirby Air Riders Set to Launch on Nintendo Switch 2 This November
- Stocks Surge: Intel, UnitedHealth, and Reddit Lead Gains Last Week
- Boston Celtics Sale Finalized, Bill Chisholm Takes Control
- Supreme Court Questions AMU VC Selection Process Amid Concerns
- Inter Miami Trades Goalkeeper Drake Callender to Charlotte FC for GAM
- Georgia Teen Facing Bond Hearing in Parents’ Murder Case
- Buffalo Bills Sign WR Grant DuBose After Tryout
- Brooke Shields Reveals Her Favorite Must-Have Products
- Hedge Fund Manager Predicts Opendoor Stock Could Soar Nearly 2,000%
- Sui Cryptocurrency Shows Bearish Signs as Market Weakens
- Horry County Students Blessed for New School Year
- Blues Sign Milan Lucic to Tryout After Legal Issues
- Pastor Corey Brooks Criticizes Illinois Schools’ Approach to Student Therapy
- Celebrating National Aviation Day: NASA Honors Pioneering Flight Innovations
- U.S. Housing Market Sees Shift as Sales Slow and Prices Drop