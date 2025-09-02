Heat Advisory Issued for Labor Day in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A heat advisory has been issued for Labor Day in Northern California as temperatures are expected to soar into the triple digits. Meteorologist Kelly Curran forecasts a high of 102 degrees in downtown Sacramento on Monday, which is an increase from 101 degrees observed on Sunday. The seasonal average is around 91 degrees.

The KCRA 3 weather team has declared an Impact Day due to potential heat-related illnesses. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and minimize outdoor activities during peak heat hours from noon to 11 p.m. The National Weather Service warns that temperatures in areas like Sacramento, Stockton, and Modesto could range from 99 to 105 degrees.

Curran emphasizes that the evening will not provide much relief, with temperatures likely remaining near 100 degrees even at 6 p.m. To ensure safety, pet owners should walk their animals early in the morning or late in the evening.

In contrast, the Sierra region may enjoy a pleasant Labor Day, ideal for outdoor activities such as visiting Lake Tahoe. However, conditions are expected to change on Tuesday, with an Impact Day forecasted for the Sierra as morning showers and afternoon thunderstorms are likely.

Curran noted that these thunderstorms could bring heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and small hail. Thunderstorm chances will persist through Saturday, with Tuesday potentially experiencing the worst conditions.

Looking ahead, the weather is projected to remain warm throughout the week, with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s. By the weekend, a cooling trend may bring temperatures down to the low 90s or upper 80s.