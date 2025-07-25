News
Heat Advisory Issued for D.C. Region as Temperatures Soar
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the entire D.C. region on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The area is expected to experience extreme heat with heat index values reaching up to 108 degrees.
High temperatures will range from 95 to 100 degrees, accompanied by a return of high humidity, raising the heat index between 103 and 108 degrees, according to the weather service. “Some forecast models indicate a heat index as high as 110 to 115 degrees,” warned 7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña. “If you must go outside, please stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade, and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.”
As heat builds, the possibility of storms remains throughout the weekend. Peña mentioned the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms on Friday afternoon, Saturday, and Sunday. “While many of us may stay dry, if you happen to be under one of those downpours, expect heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds,” he added.
The forecast predicts slightly cooler conditions over the weekend, with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values around 100 degrees, but the heat remains above average.
The risk of thunderstorms will continue through Sunday, possibly becoming severe with gusty winds and heavy downpours, along with warnings for localized flash flooding. Residents are urged to remain alert and take necessary precautions during this heat wave.
Recent Posts
- Arsenal Ventures to Asia for Preseason Friendlies Ahead of New Season
- Heat Advisory and Rain Threat Loom Over Indiana This Weekend
- NYT Strands and Connections: Tips for Daily Word Game Challenges
- Pella Baseball Wins State Title on Single Hit
- Hulu Announces Season 5 Release Date for ‘Only Murders in the Building’
- Liverpool Faces AC Milan in Hong Kong Pre-Season Showdown
- Newcastle Pursues Strand Larsen Amid Player Transfers
- NYT Connections Offers Challenging Puzzle Hints for Players
- Crocheting Prodigy Arrested for Alleged Child Sex Crime
- Entertainment World Mourns Loss of Beloved Stars in 2025
- Travis Kelce Rejuvenated Ahead of NFL Season, Coach Praises Transformation
- Giants Face Mets in Exciting Weekend Baseball Series
- Zelenskyy: Ukraine Holds Back Russian Advances Amid Ongoing Conflict
- Tottenham Hotspur to Play Double-Header in Pre-Season Friendlies
- Betis Defeats Córdoba Amid Lighting Issues in Trofeo Puertas de Córdoba
- Bryan Kohberger’s Past Interactions with Women Under Investigation
- Lebanese Composer Ziad Rahbani Dies at 69, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- SpaceX Set for Early Morning Falcon 9 Launch with Starlink Satellites
- The Boys Season 5 Teaser Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
- Oregon Establishes Permanent Statewide Shelter Program for Homeless