Heat Advisory Issued for D.C. Region as Temperatures Soar

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the entire D.C. region on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The area is expected to experience extreme heat with heat index values reaching up to 108 degrees.

High temperatures will range from 95 to 100 degrees, accompanied by a return of high humidity, raising the heat index between 103 and 108 degrees, according to the weather service. “Some forecast models indicate a heat index as high as 110 to 115 degrees,” warned 7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña. “If you must go outside, please stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade, and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.”

As heat builds, the possibility of storms remains throughout the weekend. Peña mentioned the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms on Friday afternoon, Saturday, and Sunday. “While many of us may stay dry, if you happen to be under one of those downpours, expect heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds,” he added.

The forecast predicts slightly cooler conditions over the weekend, with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values around 100 degrees, but the heat remains above average.

The risk of thunderstorms will continue through Sunday, possibly becoming severe with gusty winds and heavy downpours, along with warnings for localized flash flooding. Residents are urged to remain alert and take necessary precautions during this heat wave.