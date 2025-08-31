News
Heat Advisory Issued for Spokane and Surrounding Areas
Spokane, WA – A heat advisory remains in effect from 1 PM Sunday to 8 PM PDT Thursday, as temperatures are expected to soar between 95 to 105 degrees. This advisory includes areas such as Gifford, Spokane Valley, Harrington, and several others across the Inland Northwest.
The National Weather Service warns that the excessive heat may pose health risks, particularly for those without access to air conditioning or adequate hydration. The forecast indicates limited cooling in the evenings, with low temperatures ranging from 60 to 70 degrees.
Residents are advised to take precautions during this heat wave, which may affect almost everyone. Suggestions include drinking plenty of fluids, staying indoors during peak sunlight hours, and checking on neighbors and relatives.
“It’s crucial to listen to your body,” a meteorologist stated. “Limit outdoor activities, especially strenuous ones, to early morning or evening when temperatures are cooler.”
Anyone experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke should seek immediate help by calling 9-1-1. The community is reminded to stay alert and take necessary safety measures during this period of extreme heat.
