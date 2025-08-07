Heat Advisory Issued in Texas and Oklahoma Amid High Temperatures

DALLAS, Texas — A heat advisory is now in effect for portions of north central and northeast Texas from 1 PM CDT today until 7 PM CDT Friday. The National Weather Service warns that heat index values could reach as high as 108 degrees.

Officials state that this extreme weather poses a risk of heat-related illnesses, especially for those engaged in outdoor activities. The advisory covers areas including cities in north central Texas, where high humidity is expected to exacerbate the heat.

People are urged to take precautions, such as drinking plenty of fluids and staying indoors as much as possible. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration advises workers to take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments to reduce the risk of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

In Oklahoma, a similar advisory has been issued from noon to 8 PM CDT today and Friday for several counties, including regions in central and northern Oklahoma, with anticipated heat index values up to 110 degrees. Experts recommend wearing lightweight clothing and limiting strenuous activities to the cooler parts of the day.

Local authorities also remind residents to check on relatives and neighbors, particularly vulnerable individuals like young children and the elderly. Any person showing symptoms of heat injury should be relocated to a cooler, shaded area immediately.

As temperatures rise, everyone is encouraged to stay informed and take these warnings seriously to ensure their health and safety during this extreme heat event.