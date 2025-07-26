Heat Advisory and Rain Threat Loom Over Indiana This Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — A heat advisory is now in effect for Indianapolis and the surrounding areas to the south, according to the National Weather Service. At the same time, a slow-moving front is set to approach the state, bringing with it scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The humid conditions experienced over the Ohio River Valley will intersect with the weak cold front from the north. This combination is expected to create a steamy weather pattern, leading to hit-or-miss downpours across Indiana.

Areas in northern Indiana will face the greatest chance for rain this Friday morning, especially near and north of Interstate 70. The storm zone is predicted to shift southward through the day, affecting Indianapolis and its surroundings during the afternoon.

Southern Indiana will likely have drier conditions due to higher pressure in the area. However, isolated heavy downpours remain a possibility, but coverage is expected to be limited.

Hoosiers can anticipate unsettled weather throughout the day. Those who remain dry in the morning may experience higher temperatures, while individuals who encounter rain and cloud cover might see slightly cooler, yet still humid, conditions. High temperatures across the state could vary significantly.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive rainfall outlook for Indiana. Flash flooding could occur in localized areas, though not everyone will experience rain today. Humidity levels are notably high, with precipitable water values between 2.5 and 3 inches, indicating that storms could draw in a substantial amount of moisture.

Forecasters warn that because storms will not move quickly, they may linger over the same areas for extended periods, increasing the risk of flash flooding. Moving forward, the rainfall forecast will need to be assessed daily, as previous rain and cloud cover will influence the development of future storms.

As the weekend approaches, Indiana will likely see a mix of sun and clouds along with occasional scattered showers and rumbles of thunder.