News
Heat Causes Medical Emergencies at Royal Ascot
ASCOT, England — Over 41,000 spectators attended Royal Ascot on Wednesday, where temperatures soared to 29.7C (85F). Racecourse officials reported that dozens required medical assistance due to heat-related illnesses. At least one person was hospitalized, while 42 others received treatment on-site.
A Royal Ascot spokesperson confirmed they are providing free water for all attendees and announced the installation of additional gazebos and parasols to help keep racegoers cool. Horses at the event are also being kept cool with misting fans and a mobile water bowser.
The prestigious five-day event, which runs through Saturday, is expected to attract over 250,000 attendees. Royal Ascot, founded by Queen Anne in 1711, is known both for its racing and its status as a major social gathering.
On Wednesday, prominent figures including King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Prince of Wales were seen in a carriage procession at the event. However, an amber heat health alert was issued across England starting Thursday morning, warning of significant impacts on health services due to the extreme weather.
The UK Health Security Agency advised that the continued high temperatures could lead to increased demand for health and social care services. This follows a stretch of hot weather in the UK, which had prompted earlier yellow heat alerts.
Officials continue to monitor conditions and remind attendees to stay hydrated and seek shade as necessary.
