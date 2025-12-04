Heat Defeat Clippers 140-123 Behind Powell and Adebayo’s Strong Performances

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat delivered a solid performance on Monday night, defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 140-123 at the Kaseya Center. Norman Powell led the Heat with 30 points against his former team, while Bam Adebayo added 27 points and 14 rebounds.

After falling behind early, the Heat went on a remarkable 30-2 run that turned the game in their favor. Adebayo played a crucial role during this stretch, contributing 11 points. The Heat shot an impressive 24 three-pointers, matching a franchise record.

The third quarter saw Miami extend their lead with a quick 12-0 run, primarily led by Adebayo’s three-pointers. The Heat went into halftime with a 20-point lead, which ballooned to 32 points in the third quarter.

Kawhi Leonard stood out for the Clippers with 36 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Miami’s offensive onslaught. The Clippers have struggled this season, now holding a disappointing 5-16 record.

James Harden‘s 11 points came during a lackluster performance, where the team fell behind while he was on the court. The Clippers managed to cut the gap to 12 points in the fourth quarter, but Miami answered back with nine straight points to seal the victory.

This win marks the fifth time this season the Heat have surpassed 140 points, a feat they achieved only eight times in their first 37 seasons as a franchise.

Next, the Clippers will head to Atlanta on Wednesday, while the Heat will visit Dallas on the same day.