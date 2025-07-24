Heat Dome Set to Impact Over 100 Million Americans This Week

ARLINGTON, Va. – A heat dome covering much of the Midwest and South will impact over 100 million Americans this week, according to forecasters. The National Weather Service warns that on July 25 alone, nearly 200 million people will experience triple-digit “RealFeel” temperatures.

As of July 22, the National Weather Service had issued watches and advisories affecting more than 70 million Americans. Adam Douty, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather, explained that temperatures across the country are currently 1-3 degrees higher than usual, which will become even more intense this week.

“It’s going to feel a lot warmer than it actually is because of the humidity,” Douty said. He noted that this summer has brought prolonged humidity, saying, “Day after day, that gets a little old.” Many cities that have yet to experience actual 100-degree temperatures will likely reach that mark this week.

Forecasters predict areas from Nebraska and Missouri to Texas and Louisiana may not see overnight temperatures drop below the mid-70s or low 80s. Kansas City, Missouri, has not had a temperature of 100 degrees since August 25, 2023, but is expected to reach it multiple times during the heat dome.

“The next 30 days are likely to bring little heat relief to most of the country,” Douty stated, as long-range forecasts indicate continued above-normal temperatures. While much of the East experienced a break from the heat on July 22, temperatures are expected to rise again, with highs nearing 100 degrees by July 25.

In New York, Philadelphia, and Boston, daily high-temperature records could be surpassed, with forecasts showing 97 degrees for Philadelphia and 96 for Boston. Douty mentioned, “It’s mostly just one day for the East Coast cities. By the weekend, temperatures will begin to slide back down a bit.”

In Greece, similar extreme temperatures led to work pauses for outdoor workers amid rising heat. Climate change has been blamed for the increasing frequency of heat waves and flooding across various regions. Matthew Enos, an 18-year-old resident of New Orleans, shared his struggles with the heat while visiting Athens.

The summer so far has been marked by extensive flooding across the U.S., with reports indicating that 2023 could become one of the most flood-filled summers on record. Reports from Texas indicate extreme flooding events, with over 12 inches of rain falling in Kerr County, leading to devastating river rises.

AccuWeather’s Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter cited a significant increase in flash flooding incidents, with 4,800 reports to date in 2023—a 70% increase over the 10-year average. He noted that this spike in flooding reports contributes to the feeling that extreme weather has dominated the news cycle.

Experts state that heat domes, which describe oppressive high-pressure atmospheric systems, can create extreme heat and contribute to conditions like wildfires and drought. Jonathan Erdman, a senior meteorologist, predicted that the heat wave might linger in the Plains and South until the end of July, while some areas might experience slight relief later.

The serious nature of the heat cannot be overstated, with the National Weather Service noting that excessive heat has led to more American deaths in recent years than other weather-related incidents. As the temperatures continue to rise, the risks of heat-related illnesses also increase, including symptoms ranging from headaches to confusion and rapid heart rates.

According to the National Weather Service, heat has become one of the deadliest weather phenomena, and as the summer progresses, it appears people should remain vigilant and prepared.