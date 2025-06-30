Heat Emergency on Amtrak Train Leaves Passengers Hospitalized

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people were hospitalized with heat-related issues after an Amtrak train lost power and stopped for mechanical assessment on Sunday, June 29, 2025. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. as Train 41 was traveling from Chicago to Miami, carrying 219 passengers.

Nassau County Fire Rescue confirmed that 16 individuals received medical attention while the train was stranded just north of Hilliard, Georgia. Fortunately, all patients and passengers remain stable. Fire rescue crews provided water and ice to help keep the remaining passengers cool.

Among those on board were several Boy Scouts returning home from North Carolina. Sarah Hollibaugh, a parent of two scouts, described how her children reported an alarming situation. “They said the train had lost all power, there’s no AC, there’s no electricity,” she told News4JAX. One of her sons needed medical assistance due to heat exhaustion but is now recovering.

Scout leader Chris Dibert recounted the moment the train came to a halt. “Around 10:45, we just kinda rolled to a slow stop, and all the power went out except for a few emergency lights,” he said. The inability to provide food or drinks added to the discomfort of passengers.

By 7:45 p.m., Amtrak had arranged for buses and pizza to take care of the stranded Boy and Girl Scout troops. The Jacksonville Transportation Authority also dispatched five buses to transport passengers to the Jacksonville Amtrak station.

Amtrak’s website indicated that Train 41 remains stopped as assessments continue, and a rescue engine was en route to assist. Customers will receive bus transportation between Jacksonville (JAX) and Miami (MIA). In a statement, Amtrak assured passengers that all would receive full refunds and vouchers for their travel.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the national rail operator, particularly with their Siemens Charger locomotives.