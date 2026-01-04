Heat Host Pelicans as Both Teams Face Key Injuries

Miami, FL — The New Orleans Pelicans (8-28) will try to end a six-game losing streak when they take on the Miami Heat (19-16) on January 4, 2026, at Kaseya Center. The Heat are favored by 9 points in this matchup, with an over/under set at 245.5 points.

The Pelicans have struggled on the road, winning only two games this season. They face injury challenges, with Herb Jones ruled out and Trey Murphy III alongside Derik Queen listed as questionable. Conversely, the Heat might see Tyler Herro return after missing games due to a toe injury. Currently, Miami sits at the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Historically, the Heat have performed well at home, boasting a 12-6 record at Kaseya Center. The Pelicans’ road woes are notable, as they have a 2-12 record this season. Team statistics showcase Miami as the 13th best in offensive rating, while New Orleans ranks 27th in defensive rating.

Experts predict Miami will emerge victorious. A betting analysis suggests taking the Heat at -9 due to their stronger roster and home advantage. Meanwhile, players like Trey Murphy III could have increased roles in the absence of key teammates, mirroring the pace of Miami’s high-scoring offense.

The matchup highlights key statistical leaders, including Norman Powell and Zion Williamson, who are expected to play pivotal roles. Williamson averages over 23 points per game, making him a significant offensive threat for the Pelicans.

The game promises to be action-packed, and the tip-off is set for 6:00 PM ET. Fans can watch on local networks, including Pelicans+ and FDSN Sun.