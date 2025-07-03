News
Heat and Humidity Continue as Storms Loom for Independence Day in Texas
HOUSTON, Texas – A steamy morning is set for Thursday, with temperatures in the 70s and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Meteorologists expect heavier rain to develop after 2 PM, potentially bringing isolated downpours of up to 2 inches.
The unsettled weather pattern, which has affected central and west Texas, is starting to drift toward Houston. This increase in humidity raises the chances of isolated storms, while the heat index is projected to exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
As families prepare for Independence Day, temperatures are forecasted to reach the mid-90s. The National Weather Service warns that the heat index may top 103, although scattered storms could offer brief relief from the oppressive heat.
“If you hear thunder, please head indoors,” one local meteorologist advised, noting that lightning could pose a risk for those celebrating outdoors.
Regarding tropical developments, the National Hurricane Center reports a 50% chance of a tropical depression or storm forming east of Florida within days. However, Texas is not expected to be impacted, as current models predict the system will affect South Carolina by the weekend.
Moreover, Saharan dust continues to linger in Southeast Texas, keeping the sky hazy and reducing air quality. The high levels of particulate matter can present respiratory challenges, especially for sensitive groups.
Despite potential rain, the Fourth of July weekend is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 90s. Fireworks displays should occur under mostly clear skies Friday night, giving families a chance to celebrate safely.
As always, the Atlantic hurricane season persists through November, and it’s crucial for families in southeast Texas to prepare for potential storms as the tropical season approaches its peak in September.
