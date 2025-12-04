Heat and Mavericks Clash in Crucial NBA Matchup Wednesday Night

Dallas, Texas — The Miami Heat will take on the Dallas Mavericks this Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center. This marks the second meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Heat having won the previous game 106-102 on November 25.

The Heat, currently third in the Eastern Conference with a record of 14-7, are on a roll, having won six of their last seven games. Miami’s offense has been particularly strong, ranking second in the NBA in scoring. Players like Tyler Herro, who has averaged 24.8 points in his last four games, have been instrumental in their success.

In contrast, the Mavericks are struggling, sitting at 7-15 and 12th in the Western Conference. They’ve had challenges at home, winning only four of their 13 home games so far this season. The presence of Anthony Davis could pose a significant threat to Dallas, as he returned from injury on November 28 and scored 32 points in a recent win against the Nuggets.

This game will showcase contrasting styles, with the Heat leading the league in possessions per game at 109.7, while the Mavericks rank fourth at 106.8. Both teams will be looking to impose their pace and take control of the game from the start.

In terms of injuries, the Mavericks will be missing key players including Kyrie Irving and P.J. Washington, adding to their struggle this season. The Heat will play without Norman Powell, who is dealing with an ankle injury.

As both teams prepare for this crucial matchup, fans can catch the action live on NBA TV or various streaming platforms offering free trials, such as Fubo. Expect a high-energy game filled with exciting plays as both teams aim to solidify their standings in the league.