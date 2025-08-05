News
Heat and Scattered Storms Impact Southwest Florida on Tuesday
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida is bracing for near-record heat and a slight increase in storm coverage this Tuesday. Heat advisories have been issued for Collier, Hendry, and Glades counties, where the ‘feels-like’ temperatures could reach 112 degrees.
In the late afternoon and evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. The main threats from these storms include heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. While the storms won’t result in a total washout, residents can expect more frequent rain than in recent days.
Overnight, temperatures will drop to the upper 70s, leading to drier conditions. However, rain chances will increase again on Wednesday, bringing widespread rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs for the week will remain in the 90s but may trend closer to seasonal averages in the low 90s by the weekend.
The tropics are becoming more active as August progresses, though there are currently no threats to Southwest Florida. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.
Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated and take precautions when outdoors. Follow local weather updates for the most accurate forecasts during this heat wave.
Recent Posts
- Taylor Fritz Defeats Andrey Rublev in National Bank Open Quarterfinals
- Hit Series High Potential Returns with Season Two Cast Changes
- Barriers to Healthcare for LGBTI+ Community Highlighted in Recent Study
- US Tariffs Worry Indian Exporters as Economic Tensions Rise
- DraftKings Offers Major Discounts on NFL Sunday Ticket for New Users
- Trevor Story Excels as Boston Red Sox Eye Playoff Push
- Disney Set to Report Strong Q3 Earnings Amid Optimistic Analyst Ratings
- Alianza Lima Prepares for Crucial Match Against Liga Leader Sporting Cristal
- NASA’s Sean Duffy Plans Nuclear Reactor on the Moon by 2030
- Exciting New Movies on Streaming This August
- Pachuca Faces Dynamo in Crucial Leagues Cup Matchup
- Top Recruit Harlem Berry to Join LSU Sidelines in 2025
- Naomi Osaka Ends Coaching Partnership with Patrick Mouratoglou
- Production Manager Killed in Workplace Accident at Jacob’s Pillow
- Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Steals Hearts with Lullaby Performance
- Osaka Faces Svitolina in National Bank Open Quarterfinals
- 8.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia, Tsunami Alerts Issued Worldwide
- 2.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes New Jersey and New York City Area
- Baseball Teams Gear Up for Action on August 5
- New York City FC Faces Club León in Crucial Leagues Cup Match