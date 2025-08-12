Heat and Storms Ahead for Baltimore This Week

BALTIMORE, Md. — Residents in Baltimore should brace for a hot and humid week, with storms expected as the next weather-maker approaches. Meteorologist Jasmine Lomax reported that high temperatures on Tuesday will reach the low 90s, making it feel like the upper 90s due to humidity.

For those attending the Orioles game later in the day, conditions will be muggy. Expect temperatures around first pitch to be in the upper 80s, though it will feel more like the mid 90s. As the game progresses, temperatures will drop to the low 80s while still feeling like the mid 80s.

The best chance for rain and thunderstorms will arrive on Wednesday afternoon and last into the night. Severe heat and humidity are predicted for Thursday as well, with high temperatures again in the low 90s and heat indices potentially exceeding the 100-degree mark.

While the sweltering weather will linger, the weekend looks to be dry and sunny, ideal for outdoor activities like swimming.

In addition to the local heat, Tropical Storm Erin is moving westward over the Atlantic, with forecasts indicating it could strengthen into a major hurricane near the Leeward Islands by early Sunday morning. Updates on its path will be crucial as it develops further.