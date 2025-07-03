Heat and Storms Expected in Southeast Texas This Independence Day Weekend

HOUSTON, Texas — Southeast Texas will face a hot, humid, and hazy Independence Day weekend, with temperatures expected to reach the mid to upper 90s. A slight chance for isolated showers exists on July 2, but most rain will occur to the west and north of the region.

The National Weather Service reports that, while the Saharan dust has caused milky skies and poor air quality, a brief pause in dust activity is expected before another dense plume arrives late next week.

“The particulate matter from Saharan dust can cause respiratory issues,” said a local meteorologist. “So, residents should take precautions, especially those with preexisting health conditions.”

For those planning to travel, especially toward San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas-Fort Worth, wet road conditions may persist as rain moves into those areas. Scattered thunderstorms are also likely, increasing throughout the day.

On July 4, fireworks displays are anticipated to be held under clear skies, despite the general humidity. “Expect mostly dry conditions for fireworks Friday night,” the meteorologist added.

In the tropics, leftover moisture from Tropical Storm Barry continues to bring rain to parts of South Texas, while a weather boundary east of New Orleans shows a 40% chance of development in the coming days. Heavy rain is forecast for parts of Florida, but the Gulf remains quiet otherwise.

The Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through November, can bring storms to Southeast Texas at any time. Last year, Hurricane Beryl made landfall on July 8, highlighting the need for families to stay prepared.

As the weekend approaches, drier air is expected to dominate, bringing heat and sunshine to Southeast Texas.