Heat and Storms Hit Richmond This Weekend, Severe Weather Possible

RICHMOND, Va. — This weekend, Richmond will experience a return to hot and humid weather punctuated by scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Following a mostly cloudy and muggy Friday night with low temperatures in the low 70s, Saturday is expected to be hot with highs reaching the mid-90s.

According to weather forecasts, the chance of afternoon rain stands at 30%. Residents should stay alert for possible isolated thunderstorms, especially leading into the evening.

On Sunday, conditions will remain similarly hot and humid with anticipated scattered thunderstorms later in the day. Highs will again reach into the mid-90s, with a 40% chance of rainfall.

The following Monday is also forecasted to experience a continuation of heat, with highs pegged in the mid-90s, while a few isolated thunderstorms may still bubble up. The chance of rain that day is about 20%.

Tuesday presents a notable risk for more substantial storm activity, with a 60% chance of showers and possible severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain warm, with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid-70s.

Overall, individuals are advised to keep up with weather updates, as conditions can change rapidly. As always, staying weather-aware is crucial. The Storm Prediction Center has even warned of a potential for severe thunderstorms, particularly on Sunday.