Heat Warning Issued for Calgary on Labour Day

Calgary is currently under a heat warning as temperatures are expected to exceed 30 degrees Celsius on this Labour Day Monday, September 2, 2024.

The forecast indicates a high of 32 degrees Celsius, coupled with a 60 percent chance of rain and a risk of thunderstorms later in the evening.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has reported that overnight temperatures have remained elevated in urban areas, providing little relief from the ongoing heat.

As the week progresses, meteorologists predict a decline in temperatures, with a high of 26 degrees Celsius anticipated for Tuesday.

In light of the current heatwave, the ECCC has issued a series of precautions for Calgarians to stay cool during this sweltering day.

Emergency services urge residents to be aware of the symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, which include high body temperature, confusion, and fainting.

The warning specifically highlights that vulnerable groups, such as infants, children, seniors, and those with existing health conditions, require special attention during this extreme heat.

For further guidance on heat safety and health advice, residents are encouraged to consult the ECCC’s resources.