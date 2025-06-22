Heat Wave Causes Health Issues at Dayton Air Show

DAYTON, Ohio — Dozens of attendees at the Dayton Air Show experienced heat-related issues on the event’s first day, which took place Saturday. Medical officials reported that 60 individuals received treatment on site for heat exhaustion, with seven needing transportation to local hospitals.

The situation comes during a Heat Advisory issued for the Miami Valley, expected to remain in effect until Tuesday at 8 p.m. As temperatures soared into the 90s on Saturday, the heat index approached 100 degrees, creating hazardous conditions for festival goers.

The weather forecasts indicate even higher temperatures on Sunday, with expected highs reaching 94 degrees and heat index values potentially hitting 105 degrees.

Despite the oppressive heat, thousands of people attended the air show. News Center 7 crews reported seeing multiple water stations and air-conditioned tents set up to help keep attendees cool.

As the event continues, officials are monitoring the situation closely and reminding visitors to stay hydrated and seek shade where possible. More details will follow as this story develops.