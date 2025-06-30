Heat Wave Expected in Southeast Michigan Starting Today

DETROIT, Michigan — A heat wave is set to hit Southeast Michigan as warm and humid conditions return today. A warm front will lift across the area through the morning, possibly bringing isolated showers and heavy downpours.

High temperatures are expected to soar into the mid to upper 80s, which will feel like the 90s due to the heat index. As the day progresses, showers and thunderstorms are likely, particularly this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could reach severe limits along an approaching cold front.

According to meteorologists, there is a marginal risk for severe weather throughout Southeast Michigan from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. today, with the primary threats being damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph and localized flooding from heavy rain.

Looking ahead, a more seasonal stretch will begin Tuesday and last through the end of the week. Daytime temperatures will remain in the 80s, accompanied by plenty of sunshine. Specifically, the Fourth of July holiday is expected to be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

This coming weekend, temperatures will rise again, reaching the low 90s, with a chance of rain returning late Saturday and continuing through Sunday. As humidity increases, residents are reminded to stay hydrated and avoid overheating.

