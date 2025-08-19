Heat Wave Hits Kansas City with High Temperatures and Thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY, MO — Kansas City is experiencing a heat wave with temperatures soaring to the 90s this week. Meteorologists predict high temperatures between 90°F and 95°F on Monday, with a heat index making it feel like 100°F to 110°F.

The hot weather comes after a weekend that registered highs of 95°F on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, marking the onset of Kansas City’s first heat wave of the summer. Tim B, a meteorologist with the local weather team, stated, “This heat wave just meets the criteria, as we had three consecutive days of 95°F or higher.”

Despite being on track for numerous 90°F days this summer, the number of days surpassing 95°F is below average, with only five days recorded so far this season. “Last week, we hit that mark three times,” Tim B added.

On Monday night, a few thunderstorms are expected, with temperatures dropping to the low 70s. Tuesday will continue the trend of thunderstorms and rain, particularly in the afternoon and evening. Winds are forecasted to come from the northeast at 5-15 mph.

Tim B warns that thunderstorms could produce brief gusts of 30-50 mph and flash flooding, although widespread severe weather is not expected. “We are monitoring the situation closely,” Tim B said.

As the cold front moves in, temperatures will slightly decrease, with highs expected around 89°F on Tuesday. Wednesday’s forecast calls for partly to mostly sunny skies and further descending humidity, with a high of 87°F.

This week’s weather might affect fans attending the big four-game series between the Kansas City Royals and the Texas Rangers. “There’s a chance of a few thunderstorms during Games 1 and 2, but any rain should clear up quickly,” said Tim B.

Residents are encouraged to prepare for the heat and possible rain over the next few days. If your area doesn’t receive adequate rainfall, experts suggest using sprinklers, as little rain is expected over the next week.