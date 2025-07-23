Heat Wave Hits Michigan, Tips to Stay Cool Offered

LANSING, Mich. – A significant heat wave is forecasted to blanket Michigan starting Thursday, July 24. Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-90s, with heat indices potentially exceeding 100 degrees due to high humidity.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that northwest Indiana and far southwest Michigan could feel temperatures as high as 102 degrees. In Lansing, forecasters predict a high of 95 degrees on July 24, causing the city to activate its emergency heat protocols.

“Pleasant weather will precede the heat, but the combination of heat and humidity will be dangerous,” stated the NWS on social media. They have issued warnings for multiple counties in southwestern Michigan, including Berrien and Cass.

To combat the extreme heat, DTE Energy recommends residents set their thermostats to 78 degrees and raise the temperature by a few degrees when they leave home. Every degree increase can lead to up to a 3% savings on energy bills.

The city of Lansing has established several cooling centers to help residents manage the heat. These locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday for anyone in need of relief.

Officials urge residents to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged sun exposure, and utilize cool indoor spaces during the hottest parts of the day. They advise checking on neighbors and relatives to ensure their safety.

Additionally, the forecast includes some relief in the form of scattered showers and storms expected to move in Thursday night, though any cooling will depend on the intensity of the precipitation.

As the heat wave expands eastward, the NWS has also noted that millions across the Midwest could be affected by dangerous temperatures. Residents are encouraged to take precautions and follow safety guidelines throughout this heat wave.