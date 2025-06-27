News
Heat Wave Hits Midwest and East Coast, Millions Seek Relief
BOSTON, MA — Millions of people in the United States are facing extreme heat this week as the first major heat wave of the summer hits the Midwest and East Coast. Temperatures are nearing 100 degrees, prompting warnings and advisories across many states. The heat is expected to last through midweek, with some areas feeling its effects until Friday.
On Tuesday, weather stations reported daily temperature records being broken as temperatures soared into the triple digits. Early-season heat can be particularly dangerous, as many people are not yet acclimated to the high temperatures. Each year, emergency rooms see an increase in heat-related illnesses, including heat stroke, during such conditions.
To stay cool, experts recommend several strategies. While air conditioning is a common solution, some people hesitate to use it excessively. Keeping blinds and curtains closed can help reduce heat from the sun, and staying indoors during the hottest parts of the day is crucial. For those needing to be outside, it’s essential to stay hydrated and wear a wide-brimmed hat for protection.
Advice on air conditioning settings varies, as each home is different. Michael Kircher, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at Purdue University, emphasizes that clean air conditioner filters can improve performance. He suggests checking filters regularly and utilizing public spaces like libraries for those without air conditioning.
The heat wave’s severity has scientists linking it to human-caused global warming, driven primarily by fossil fuel emissions. Solutions to combat climate change, such as wind and solar energy systems, are highly recommended. Additionally, home improvement expert Matt Adams highlights the importance of sealing up leaks in homes to prevent hot air from entering uninvited. He suggests inspecting areas like attics and basements for potential drafts.
In summary, as temperatures continue to rise, finding ways to stay cool and comfortable will be vital in the coming days.
