Heat Wave Hits Staten Island Amid Fire Incident

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A dangerous heat wave is set to grip Staten Island, with temperatures potentially exceeding 100 degrees in the coming days. The National Weather Service warns that these extreme conditions could pose significant health risks to residents this week.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to climb steadily through Thursday and Friday. The heat will be most intense on Friday, when some areas may experience heat index values near 105 degrees. This increase in temperature could prompt the issuance of heat advisories or warnings.

In a separate incident, two individuals were taken to a local hospital following a fire that broke out at the Todt Hill Houses Saturday afternoon. One of the victims was reported in serious condition, while the other sustained minor injuries, as stated by a spokesperson for the FDNY.

Emergency responders received a call regarding the fire on the third floor of 34 La Guardia Ave. at around 12:38 p.m. Saturday. This location is part of a six-story multiple dwelling. In total, 12 units consisting of 60 fire and EMS personnel rushed to the scene.

A firetruck with a ladder extended to the roof was visible at the site, along with at least eight emergency vehicles. The cause and origin of the fire are currently under investigation by FDNY Fire Marshals.