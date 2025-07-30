News
Heat Wave Hits Tri-State as Record Temperatures Soar
NEW YORK CITY, NY — The tri-state area is grappling with an intense heat wave as temperatures hit record highs this week. The National Weather Service issued heat advisories that will last through Wednesday.
New York City marked its second heat wave of the summer as Central Park recorded temperatures exceeding 90 degrees for three consecutive days. Newark Airport reached a blistering 101 degrees on Tuesday, breaking a record set in 1949, while LaGuardia Airport recorded 100 degrees. Bridgeport, Connecticut, and Islip on Long Island also matched record highs of 96 degrees.
An extreme heat warning is currently in effect for parts of New York City, with other areas under heat advisories. With high humidity, the “feels like” temperatures soared above 100 degrees, making it even more hazardous for residents.
On particularly hot and humid days, the body struggles to cool down because sweat cannot evaporate effectively. This leads to risks of heat-related illness, especially as temperatures remain elevated overnight, only dropping into the upper 70s.
New Yorkers also deal with poor air quality, as an air quality advisory is in place until Wednesday night. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach a level orange, which indicates that outdoor activities may be unhealthy for sensitive groups including children and older adults.
Relief is expected to arrive on Thursday with a cold front, bringing storms in the afternoon. Two or more inches of rain could cause flooding in the tri-state area. The forecast suggests temperatures will drop almost 20 degrees by Friday, with lingering showers through the day.
By the weekend, conditions are expected to improve dramatically, with sunny skies and cooler temperatures in the low 80s, perfect for outdoor plans.
