Heat Wave Returns Amid Hurricane Preparedness Week in Myrtle Beach

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – After a pleasant break from the summer heat since Friday, residents have enjoyed daily highs in the 80s and comfortable nights in the 60s. This welcome change has come without heavy rain, a stark contrast to the earlier summer months.

However, a new heat wave is expected to start this weekend, reminiscent of last summer’s dry conditions. Meteorologists predict that this upcoming heat will bring temperatures similar to those experienced in previous weeks.

In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the peak of hurricane season is approaching, prompting the WMBF First Alert Weather team to prepare residents with Hurricane Week activities. Starting Monday, the team will host live broadcasts from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., discussing the impact of storms on the area over the years.

The event will also provide residents an opportunity to meet WMBF’s news and weather teams. A live episode featuring Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold and Meteorologist Andrew Dockery is scheduled for Friday at Riptydz, beginning at 7 p.m. For those unable to attend, the episode will be streamed live on the WMBF website and YouTube channel.

As the week progresses, rain chances are predicted to increase, helping to alleviate the oppressive heat index values. A forecast from Wednesday indicates mostly sunny skies with scattered afternoon storms and highs near 92, feeling as hot as 100-105°F.

This week will feature daily opportunities for rain, although none are expected to be complete washouts. Instead, temperatures are forecast to remain slightly cooler than usual, sitting in the low to mid-80s, which is a relief for those affected by the previous heat wave.

For those making weekend plans, indications show moisture and possible showers might linger, particularly in the afternoon hours. Despite the humidity, temperatures are predicted to remain comfortable, reaching the mid-80s.

As part of Hurricane Week, the WMBF team is dedicated to ensuring residents feel informed and prepared as the peak storm season approaches. Activities will continue all week, culminating in a live show at RipTydz.