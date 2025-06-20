Heather Angell Disqualified Over Scorecard Error at KPMG Championship

FRISCO, Texas – PGA teaching professional Heather Angell faced disqualification during the opening round of the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship due to a scorecard error. Angell mistakenly recorded a score of 5 on her card for the par-5 16th hole when she actually made a 6, leading to her early exit from this major tournament.

Angell, who serves as the director of instruction at the Golf Club at Fiddler’s Creek in Naples, Florida, had secured a spot in the championship through her performance at the LPGA Professionals National Championship and the PGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship. She qualified as one of ten pros selected for the Colebridge Financial Team.

Teed off at 9:17 a.m. local time, Angell struggled with the tough conditions of the Fields Ranch East course, an experience shared by many of the world’s top golfers, with only 15 completing the round under par.

After finishing her round with a score of 87, Angell realized her mistake only after signing her scorecard. Per the rules of golf, this violation led to her disqualification for agreeing to a score lower than what she had earned. Had she noted a higher score, she could have retained her standing.

Angell expressed her disappointment in a statement, saying, “It was not my intention to sign the scorecard incorrectly.” She attributed the error to health issues and extreme heat during her round, which contributed to a “brain fog.” Her playing partner also encountered similar scorecard issues.

Despite Angell’s setback, the tournament continues with top-ranked golfers like World No. 1 finishing with an even-par 72 and World No. 2 leading with a four-under 68. Thitikul, who aims for her first major win, alongside Korda, is positioned for potential success as the competition unfolds.