News
Heatwave to Bring Risks of Fires and Thunderstorms Across Southwest
LOS ANGELES, California – Residents in the American southwest are bracing for their first major heatwave of the year, starting Wednesday and expected to last through the weekend. Forecasters warn the extreme heat could lead to triple-digit temperatures, heightened fire risks, and thunderstorms.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a series of heat watches and warnings, alerting the public to the dangers posed by the extreme conditions. “This dangerous level of heat will pose a threat to anyone without effective cooling and adequate hydration,” NWS forecasters stated in an outlook released on Wednesday. They predict that temperatures could soar past 110°F (43°C) in the desert southwest and exceed 100°F across southern regions.
Areas in Arizona and Nevada are likely to break local daily temperature records. The NWS indicated that even after sunset, the heat will persist, providing little relief overnight. “Widespread record warm overnight minimum temperatures” are expected, according to climate scientist Daniel Swain.
Swain warned that the high night-time temperatures would complicate firefighting efforts and increase risks for those without access to cooling. “This heatwave may be most notable for sustained overnight warmth,” he noted, emphasizing temperatures could remain above 70-80°F.
While August usually brings heat to this region, Californians who have not adapted to high temperatures this year may face health challenges. Vulnerable populations such as outdoor workers, unhoused individuals, children, and seniors are at the greatest risk.
Extensive heat events have been described as a “silent killer” and are the most lethal weather-related disasters in the U.S. Fueling this trend is the climate crisis, which has elongated and intensified heatwaves.
This week’s heat wave arrives as many areas are primed for wildfires due to a lack of moisture this year. Hillsides across Los Angeles and Ventura counties are particularly vulnerable, with overgrown vegetation waiting to ignite.
“California risk will likely reach its peak during this event between Thursday and Saturday,” Swain added. Despite a lack of strong winds, thunderstorms may bring erratic breezy conditions and potentially spark new fires.
To combat these threats, California Governor Gavin Newsom has mobilized resources to high-risk areas, deploying 32 fire engines, nine water tenders, nine bulldozers, five helicopters, nine hand crews, 13 dispatchers, and two incident management teams.
This year has already seen over 44,400 wildfires across the country, approximately 16% more than the 10-year average. As conditions remain ripe for fires, the highest risks are yet to come, particularly in California, which is often affected by strong Santa Ana winds in the fall.
