Heatwave Continues with Showers Expected This Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A heatwave is gripping the region as the weekend wraps up, with temperatures soaring into the low to mid 90s.

Humidity will make it feel even hotter, potentially reaching triple digits. While some areas may see isolated showers this afternoon, most will remain dry with a 20% chance of rain.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to the low to mid 70s. On Monday, the forecast indicates another hot day, with a high around 90 degrees.

“It will feel quite uncomfortable due to humidity,” said a local meteorologist. “Heat index values could reach around 100 degrees once again.” This week, a shift in weather patterns is expected, bringing increased rain chances, especially midweek.

On Tuesday, the possibility of afternoon showers increases to 40%. Highs will remain in the low 90s, with lows returning to the low 70s overnight.

As the week progresses, rain chances will escalate, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. These rains are expected to help lower the oppressive heat, with high temperatures falling to the upper 80s.

The weekend forecast indicates a gradual tapering off of rain chances by Friday and Saturday, but residents should keep their umbrellas handy just in case.