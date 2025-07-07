News
Heatwave Continues with Showers Expected This Week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A heatwave is gripping the region as the weekend wraps up, with temperatures soaring into the low to mid 90s.
Humidity will make it feel even hotter, potentially reaching triple digits. While some areas may see isolated showers this afternoon, most will remain dry with a 20% chance of rain.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to the low to mid 70s. On Monday, the forecast indicates another hot day, with a high around 90 degrees.
“It will feel quite uncomfortable due to humidity,” said a local meteorologist. “Heat index values could reach around 100 degrees once again.” This week, a shift in weather patterns is expected, bringing increased rain chances, especially midweek.
On Tuesday, the possibility of afternoon showers increases to 40%. Highs will remain in the low 90s, with lows returning to the low 70s overnight.
As the week progresses, rain chances will escalate, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. These rains are expected to help lower the oppressive heat, with high temperatures falling to the upper 80s.
The weekend forecast indicates a gradual tapering off of rain chances by Friday and Saturday, but residents should keep their umbrellas handy just in case.
Recent Posts
- NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for July 7, 2025
- Zombies Stars Pass the Torch in New Franchise Film
- New Georgia Project Faces Budget Crisis Amid Organizational Changes
- James Gunn Talks Superman Inspiration from His Dog
- Classic Halloween Films Get New 4K Editions Ahead of Spooky Season
- Kelly Osbourne Engaged to Sid Wilson at Emotional Concert
- Matthew McConaughey Pleads for Support Amid Texas Flood Disaster
- Ohio Lottery Jackpot Grows to $203 Million After No Winner
- Jazz Triumph Over 76ers In Ace Bailey’s Summer League Debut
- Giants Miss Out on Key Free Agents, Impacting Future Plans
- Debate Over Best Lord of the Rings Movie Heats Up
- Protests Erupt in Mexico City Over Gentrification and Rising Rents
- Diamondbacks Eye Trades As Deadline Approaches
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa
- Eagles React to Gardner-Johnson’s Comments After Trade
- Superman’s Fate Hangs on Upcoming Reviews Ahead of Release
- Penta Zero Miedo Faces Seth Rollins in Epic RAW Showdown
- Shediac Lobster Festival Anticipates Big Crowds for 76th Year
- DeWanna Bonner Expected to Rejoin Phoenix Mercury Soon
- Phoenix Mercury Flourish with Sami Whitcomb’s Standout Performances