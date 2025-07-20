News
Heavier Rain Expected Across Hawaii as Weak Disturbance Approaches
HONOLULU, Hawaii — Showers will be more widespread and intense throughout Hawaii on Sunday as a weak upper-level disturbance from the northwest interacts with increased moisture moving in from the east. A First Alert has been issued for a slight chance of heavier showers, particularly for Kauai and Oahu, which are nearest to the disturbance.
The bulk of the moisture is predicted to stay north of the other islands. Despite this, the chance for thunderstorms remains low. By late Monday, more stable summertime conditions are expected to return as the disturbance moves northwest.
However, forecasters warn that another weak disturbance could result in brief increases of showers midweek. In surf news, a long-period southwest swell will gradually decline late Sunday and into the following week. Waves on the south shore are expected to be around 3 to 5 feet, while the west shores may see waves of 2 to 4 feet.
East shore waves are anticipated to lower with lighter trade winds, and north shores will be mostly flat. The public is advised to stay updated on changes to weather conditions.
