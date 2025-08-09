Heavy Rain Causes Flooding in Whiteville, North Carolina

WHITEVILLE, N.C. – Heavy rain caused significant flooding in Whiteville on Aug. 6, 2025, according to the Whiteville Police Department (WPD). Thunderstorms began around 5:14 p.m., leading to impassable roads, particularly on East College Street near McKenzie Street.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches, with rates reaching one to two inches per hour. Residents are advised to avoid the affected areas as emergency crews work to clear drains and manage the flooding.

Whiteville Emergency Services reported that several cars were stranded in the floodwaters. The NWS has since issued a flash flood warning for northwestern Columbus County, in effect until 8 p.m.

Officials stress the dangers of driving through flooded roads, noting that most flood-related fatalities occur in vehicles. In light of these events, WPD urges caution among residents and warns against any unnecessary travel.

Anyone with information regarding incidents during the flooding is encouraged to call (910) 798-4200 or 911.