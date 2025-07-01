Heavy Rain Causes Severe Flooding in South-Central Pennsylvania

LANCASTER, Pa. — Heavy downpours caused significant flooding across parts of South-Central Pennsylvania on Monday, particularly affecting Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties. According to WGAL Chief Meteorologist Christine Ferreira, some areas received as much as six inches of rain in a short period.

The torrential rain led to the washing out of Evans Road in Lititz, Lancaster County. Local residents shared videos and photos of the flooding, illustrating the severity of the weather conditions. In Manheim, Lancaster County, flooding also caused disruptions, prompting WGAL Reporter Gabriel Thomas to provide a live update Tuesday morning.

As the rain continued, meteorologists warned that more precipitation is expected on Tuesday. A flood watch is set to go into effect Tuesday afternoon for much of the Susquehanna Valley, indicating ongoing risks for residents in the area.

Residents are encouraged to share their weather-related photos and videos, providing a firsthand look at the impact of this unusual weather event. The community’s cooperation in sharing information can help keep everyone informed and safe during this severe weather period.