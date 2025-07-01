News
Heavy Rain Causes Severe Flooding in South-Central Pennsylvania
LANCASTER, Pa. — Heavy downpours caused significant flooding across parts of South-Central Pennsylvania on Monday, particularly affecting Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties. According to WGAL Chief Meteorologist Christine Ferreira, some areas received as much as six inches of rain in a short period.
The torrential rain led to the washing out of Evans Road in Lititz, Lancaster County. Local residents shared videos and photos of the flooding, illustrating the severity of the weather conditions. In Manheim, Lancaster County, flooding also caused disruptions, prompting WGAL Reporter Gabriel Thomas to provide a live update Tuesday morning.
As the rain continued, meteorologists warned that more precipitation is expected on Tuesday. A flood watch is set to go into effect Tuesday afternoon for much of the Susquehanna Valley, indicating ongoing risks for residents in the area.
Residents are encouraged to share their weather-related photos and videos, providing a firsthand look at the impact of this unusual weather event. The community’s cooperation in sharing information can help keep everyone informed and safe during this severe weather period.
Recent Posts
- Storms Bring Rain and Winds to Ontario and Quebec
- Real Madrid and Juventus Clash in FIFA Club World Cup 2025
- Roberto Martínez Highlights Alberto Costa in Club World Cup Commentary
- Buffalo Sabres Trade Sam Lafferty to Chicago Blackhawks
- Kings Add Ceci, Dumoulin, and Forsberg in New Signings
- Florida Panthers Sign Veteran Defenseman Jeff Petry to One-Year Deal
- Radek Faksa Returns to Dallas Stars on Three-Year Deal
- Severe Thunderstorms Headed for D.C. Region This Tuesday
- Raptors Extend Jakob Poeltl’s Contract for Four More Years
- Cavaliers Eye Trades for Garland and Allen This Offseason
- Jonathan Drouin to Test Free Agency Market on July 1
- Cody Ceci Signs Four-Year Deal with Los Angeles Kings
- Coco Gauff Set to Compete at Wimbledon 2025
- Buffalo Sabres Re-sign Defenseman Ryan Johnson to Three-Year Deal
- Dennis Gilbert Signs with Flyers, Marks His Sixth NHL Team
- CBS Soaps to Revisit Episodes Amid Hiatus for Beyond The Gates
- Utah Mammoth Sign Nate Schmidt and Brandon Tanev in Free Agency
- Sofia Kenin Faces Taylor Townsend in Wimbledon 2025 Opener
- Daniel Suarez Faces Uncertain Future with Trackhouse Racing
- Realtor.com Faces Processing Errors for Users Nationwide