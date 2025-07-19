Heavy Rain Expected Across Pennsylvania Amid Ongoing Heat Advisory
Pennsylvania, USA — Frequent rain is forecasted across much of Pennsylvania today, with mid- to late-afternoon thunderstorms expected to bring localized downpours of up to 2 inches in some areas. Residents, especially in low-lying regions, should remain vigilant as the National Weather Service warns of a high potential for flash flooding.
The warning encompasses several counties, including Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, and York, starting at 5 p.m. today. Kyle Elliot, director of the local weather service, remarked, “If you remember, back in late June, we had that extreme heat wave. The end of that heat wave was broken by heavy showers.”
Elliot noted that the recent weather pattern has resulted in persistent rain following that late June heat. He explained, “We’re left with this really warm and oppressively humid air mass, with incredibly high amounts of moisture.” The lack of wind means storms move slowly and can drop significant rain over the same area.
The National Weather Service anticipates “more rounds of showers and heavy storms” in the coming week, which may alleviate the current stagnant weather pattern. Elliot stated, “We are going to start to see some more flow throughout the atmosphere,” which could lead to less stationary storms.
Areas that experienced previous flooding, especially eastern Adams County and western York County, are advised to prepare. “It would only take about one inch of rain in a six-hour period to trigger flash flooding,” cautioned Elliot.
The forecast for this afternoon includes likely thunderstorms after 5 p.m., with a high temperature nearing 88 degrees. Tonight’s storms may produce heavy rainfall, with low temperatures around 72 degrees.
Looking ahead, Elliot confirmed the heat will be a significant factor today, as a Heat Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. with feels-like temperatures expected to reach between 105 and 110 degrees.
