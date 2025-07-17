Heavy Rain Expected Tonight in Metro Detroit

Detroit, MI – Meteorologists are predicting a chance of showers and thunderstorms across Metro Detroit tonight, July 16, 2025, with some storms potentially bringing heavy rain. Overnight lows are expected to drop to around 72 degrees.

After a day of heavy rainfall, forecasters advise residents to remain vigilant as the threat of additional storms continues. The National Weather Service reports that while severe weather is not expected, localized heavy rainfall could occur.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and a high of 83 degrees, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms persisting throughout the day. High pressure is anticipated to build in by the weekend, leading to clearer skies on Friday with a cooler daytime high around 79 degrees.

Looking ahead to Saturday, the day is expected to start dry but could see some evening thunderstorms. High temperatures are expected to rebound to the lower 80s by the afternoon.

Sunday will continue with similar conditions, likely bringing some rain in the morning but transitioning to cloudy skies for the rest of the day. The high will again reach the lower 80s.

As the new week approaches, temperatures are forecasted to rise into the upper 80s by Tuesday, with a mix of sun and cloud cover expected.

