Heavy Rain and Flooding Expected in Tampa Bay Area
TAMPA, Fla. — The 10 Tampa Bay Weather Team has issued a Weather Impact Alert for heavy rain, lightning, and flooding expected on Monday morning. The alert is set to last from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the Tampa Bay area.
Residents should prepare for a wet start to the day, with scattered showers impacting the morning commute. More downpours are predicted for the afternoon. Flash flooding remains a concern, especially on low-lying roads.
Rainfall totals may reach 1-3 inches in many areas, with some localized spots potentially receiving higher amounts. The Weather Team urges everyone to avoid flooded roadways and stay indoors when possible.
“Have a backup plan for outdoor events and stay alert for real-time updates from the 10 Tampa Bay Weather Team,” a spokesperson said. “Turn on alerts to stay informed.”
The wet weather pattern is expected to persist through Tuesday, with more rain and thunderstorms forecasted. The moisture threats arise from continued Gulf flow, bringing scattered to numerous storms.
To follow the latest weather updates live, residents can stream 10 Tampa Bay’s coverage on their mobile devices through the dedicated app.
