Heavy Rain and Flooding Expected in New York City This Week

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Heavy rain is forecasted to hit New York City and its surrounding areas starting Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday morning. Meteorologists have declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for flash flooding.

The rain is expected to intensify overnight, with rainfall rates nearing 1 inch per hour. By late Thursday morning, the rain should taper off, leaving total accumulations between 1-2 inches in many areas, although some locations may receive more.

Temperatures will remain below average on Wednesday, with highs only reaching the low 70s. As the rain subsides, weather reporters predict that effects from a storm located offshore will still be felt, causing indirect impacts.

Coastal impacts are anticipated throughout Thursday and potentially into Friday. The storm may produce surf as high as 15 feet along some beaches. Winds are also expected to be strong, gusting between 35-50 mph, which could exacerbate downed trees and power lines due to saturated soil conditions.

A High Surf Advisory is currently in effect from Wednesday through Friday for all beaches in New York City, the south shore of Long Island, and New Jersey. Additionally, a Coastal Flood Watch has been issued for south-facing New York beaches and the Jersey Shore.

Warnings for hazardous conditions include very high surf, dangerous rip currents, and potential coastal flooding. In forecasted conditions, waves may reach 8-13 feet in NYC and 10-15 feet on Long Island, prompting concern for beach erosion.

Areas in Hudson Valley, Northern and Central New Jersey, and Connecticut are expected to experience only minor effects, with some clouds and gusty winds between 25-35 mph.

As heavy rainfall arrives Wednesday evening, residents are urged to remain alert and take precautions against possible flooding.