News
Heavy Rain and Humidity Expected for July 4th in Southeast Texas
HOUSTON, Texas – Unsettled weather patterns and increased moisture are set to bring rain to Southeast Texas this July 4th. The weather forecast predicts scattered thunderstorms beginning Thursday afternoon, with some areas potentially experiencing heavy downpours.
The day starts off warm, with temperatures in the 70s, but the heat index could escalate above 100 degrees. Meteorologist reports indicate that rain chances increase after 2 PM, potentially leading to isolated downpours of up to 2 inches.
High temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-90s for July 4th. Although the heat index may rise above 103 degrees during the afternoon, storms could offer a brief respite from the heat. Residents planning outdoor activities are advised to seek shelter if thunderstorms arise.
Additionally, the National Hurricane Center has indicated a 50% chance of a tropical depression forming east of Florida, but current models suggest any tropical storm will impact South Carolina and not Texas.
This week has also brought a dense plume of Saharan dust to the region, contributing to hazy skies and respiratory concerns. While this dust lingers, air quality has not yet become problematic.
Travelers heading towards San Antonio, Austin, and the Dallas-Fort Worth area are advised to be cautious of wet roads due to the impending storms. The area might see continued rain up until the holiday weekend, but clear skies are anticipated just in time for fireworks displays.
As hurricane season progresses, residents are reminded to prepare for potential tropical storms, which can occur anytime from now through the fall.
