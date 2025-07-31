Heavy Rain and Stubborn Humidity Hit Tri-State Area Today

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Showers and storms have arrived in the Tri-State area, according to WCPO‘s 9 First Warning Weather team. These slow-moving storms are generating heavy rainfall, which could significantly reduce visibility on the roads and cause ponding.

The initial wave of storms is expected to move east of Cincinnati before noon. However, more showers and storms could develop behind this first line, lingering into the early afternoon hours.

Temperatures across the region will vary significantly based on the timing of the rain. Areas to the west of Cincinnati will see highs in the upper 70s, while Cincinnati itself may reach the low 80s before a cool-down begins. In contrast, eastern towns, such as Maysville and West Union, could hit the upper 80s, experiencing high humidity as they will have to wait longer for the rain to arrive.

Humidity will remain a crucial factor throughout the day. Despite a forecasted high of 83 degrees, the air will still feel quite sticky due to the moisture necessary for the storm. Although conditions may feel drier later in the evening, this transition will take time.

Looking ahead, Friday’s forecast indicates a significant change in weather. Morning temperatures will start at 65 degrees, only rising to around 80 degrees by the afternoon. Residents can expect a pleasant day with much lower humidity, a trend set to continue throughout the weekend.

Thursday will see midday storms and mostly cloudy skies, with a high of 83 degrees, while Thursday night brings a shift to drier air with temperatures dropping to a low of 65 degrees.

Friday promises to be mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 80 degrees and a clear night, cooling down to a low of 61 degrees.