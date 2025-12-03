Heavy Rain and Weather Alerts Issued for Atlanta and Surrounding Areas

ATLANTA — The 11Alive Weather Impact Team has issued a Weather Impact Alert for the morning commute on Tuesday, December 2, due to heavy rain moving into the area tonight.

The rain is expected to begin in the westernmost counties around sunset, between 5 and 6 p.m., and will become widespread by 10 p.m. It will continue through early Tuesday morning, impacting the commute with total rainfall expected between 1/2 inch to 1.5 inches, and isolated totals possibly reaching 2 inches.

Motorists should prepare for slower travel due to soggy roads and reduced visibility. The alert warns residents to plan for a cautious commute, reminding them to carry rain gear.

By 5 a.m., as the rain intensifies, road conditions may become hazardous, with water-logged streets making it difficult for drivers. Sunrise will bring lighter rain to west Georgia, but many roads across the metro area will still be wet.

The heavy rain is part of a low-pressure system moving in from the Gulf, impacting much of north Georgia, with rain continuing until 9 a.m. After this time, the rain is expected to taper off with only isolated showers remaining.

Weather conditions may begin to improve later in the day, with gradual breaks in clouds and the potential for sunshine. Residents are encouraged to keep an eye on local forecasts as conditions develop. This rain will provide some much-needed relief from ongoing drought conditions in the area.