Sports
Heavy Rains Cause Cancellation of Multiple KBO Games
GWANGJU, South Korea — Several professional baseball games across South Korea were canceled due to continuous heavy rain and poor ground conditions this week.
The match between the KIA Tigers and the NC Dinos, scheduled for Gwangju, was called off, as was the game between the SSG Landers and Doosan Bears in Incheon. The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced the cancellation of the SSG-Doosan match at 3:54 p.m. on the 18th, followed by the KIA-NC game cancellation at 4:19 p.m.
These cancellations followed a series of postponements that began on the 17th when all five games were called off due to rain. The KBO noted that the opening of the second half of the baseball season has been significantly impacted by the ongoing summer monsoon.
Heavy rainfall in the area has reached record levels. According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, Gwangju recorded a total of 426.4 millimeters of rain on the 17th alone, marking the highest daily precipitation since records began. The conditions have made it unsafe for teams to play.
As a result of the cancellations, some members of the NC Dinos and KIA Tigers teams found it difficult to return to their accommodations.
Despite the rain delays, there are no significant changes to the lineups for the games scheduled on the 19th. Both teams plan to feature their expected starting pitchers, including James Nail and Riley Thompson for KIA and similar alignments for the other games.
In Daegu, the game between the Kiwoom Heroes and the Samsung Lions was also canceled on the 19th. KBO continues to struggle to maintain the season amidst the adverse weather conditions affecting the country.
