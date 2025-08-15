Heavy Rains Expected in Western Washington This Weekend

NORTH SOUND, Wash. — A frontal system is projected to bring heavy rains to Western Washington beginning Thursday, August 14, and continuing through Saturday, August 16. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood alert for the region, anticipating rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches in the mountains and up to 1.5 inches in lowland areas.

The storm is expected to start in Everett around 5 p.m. on Thursday, lasting until 9 a.m. on Saturday. NWS officials warn that urban flooding may occur in flat areas and along roadways, as recent hot and dry weather has created dense soil that limits water absorption.

“With the slick conditions on the roads, we advise motorists to exercise caution,” said NWS spokesperson Mike Baker. “Oil buildup can make surfaces especially treacherous when rain begins.”

Forecasters suggest that while the rain will be beneficial in alleviating drought conditions in the region, it also poses risks of flash flooding, particularly in higher terrain. Areas could experience 2 to 4 inches of rain, leading to elevated water levels in creeks and streams.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson noted this storm is significant for this time of year. “Conditions are ripe for heavy rain, which can be problematic given the recent dry spell,” he said. “This is not your typical August weather for the Northwest.”

As the storm approaches, local residents and officials are encouraged to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts. Baker stated, “Planning ahead will be critical as we head into the weekend.” Rain is expected to remain widespread, with gusty winds also anticipated on Friday afternoon.

This expected weather pattern comes amid ongoing challenges posed by climate change. Flooding concerns have increased as meteorologists have observed more intense rainfall events across the U.S. in recent years.