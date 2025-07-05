Héctor Neris Signs Major League Deal with Astros

HOUSTON, Texas — Right-handed pitcher Héctor Neris is signing a Major League contract with the Houston Astros, according to reports from MLB insider Ari Alexander. The 36-year-old veteran comes to Houston after being released by the Los Angeles Angels this week.

The Angels designated Neris for assignment on June 28, which allowed other teams to consider him after he cleared waivers. Neris had a rocky stint in Los Angeles, posting a 5.14 ERA over 21 appearances. He registered 19 strikeouts but struggled with consistency on the mound.

Previously, Neris enjoyed significant success with the Astros, contributing with a 2.69 ERA over 133 2/3 innings during the 2022-23 seasons, including a stellar performance in the playoffs with a 1.50 ERA in six innings, helping the team secure the 2022 World Series title.

After a one-year, $9 million contract with the Chicago Cubs in the 2023-24 offseason, Neris had limited success before being released last August. He later rejoined the Astros but failed to regain his previous form, finishing the 2024 season with a 4.70 ERA in 15 1/3 innings. His performance included a 29.4% strikeout rate but was offset by an 11.8% walk rate.

The Astros’ management appears optimistic about Neris’s return, hoping he can rediscover his effectiveness as an innings-eating reliever. His past achievements, combined with a strong clubhouse presence, likely contributed to the team’s decision to offer him a roster spot.

Neris’s signing comes at a crucial time for the Astros, whose bullpen has been ranked among the best in Major League Baseball. With teammate Dubin sidelined indefinitely, Neris could prove essential in providing depth to the relief core.

As the Astros continue their pursuit of another playoff berth, fans will be eager to see if Neris can make a significant impact in his third stint with the franchise.