Héctor Palma Salazar’s Criminal Legacy and Ongoing Struggles

CUERNAVACA, Mexico — Héctor Luis Palma Salazar, also known as “El Güero,” remains in prison in Mexico, facing numerous charges after a complex criminal history. Once a key figure alongside Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, Palma was extradited to the United States, where he served nine years of a 16-year sentence for drug trafficking.

Palma was arrested in 1995 en route to a wedding in Jalisco after the private plane he was on crashed in Nayarit due to technical issues. Authorities took advantage of this incident to capture the notorious drug lord. After serving nine years in high-security prison in California, he was released for good behavior and returned to Mexico in 2016.

Upon his return, Palma was detained again due to new allegations, including two homicides in Nayarit. He is presently incarcerated at the high-security Altiplano prison, where he faces various charges, including involvement in the murders of relatives linked to rival cartels.

In an exclusive interview, Palma claimed that the Mexican government aims to keep him incarcerated indefinitely. “The authorities have abused me excessively. I have already paid for what I was judged for,” he said, insisting he is no longer part of any cartel.

Facing new accusations, including the murder of a prison official in 2000, Palma’s defense argues that the evidence against him is fabricated. He started his criminal career with car theft and later transitioned to drug dealing, eventually becoming a lieutenant for Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo.

Palma, along with “El Chapo,” broke away from Félix Gallardo to form the Sinaloa Cartel, a move that incited violence and betrayal within the cartel world. Palma’s vendetta against Félix Gallardo’s crew culminated in personal tragedies, including the murder of his wife.

The cartel history Palma was involved in reflects evolving power dynamics influenced by violence and shifting alliances. As Palma’s narrative unfolds in the current legal landscape, it highlights ongoing issues surrounding drug trafficking and organized crime in Mexico.